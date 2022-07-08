Absolutely stunning home located in a highly desirable neighborhood. This gorgeous Merwin home features over 2200 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This beautiful home has an open concept layout that nicely brings the living room, kitchen and dining area together. Loaded with upgrades, it features 9 ft vaulted ceiling, 8 ft front door, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including an oversized refrigerator, a large walk-in pantry with an adorable barn door, touchless sink faucet, and a retractable pot filler over the stove. The main bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. The main bathroom is delightful and features split vanities, large soaker tub, and an oversized shower with both a shower head and a rain shower head. The backyard is private with a lovely covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. This like-new home is immaculate and turn key ready for you today!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $519,000
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting a child more than a year ago.
Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection.
ELKO – A rude prank escalated into a major arrest for an Elko man on Sunday afternoon.
ELKO – Elko Police Department detectives have released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a June 28 road-rage shooting at …
ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a fa…
“We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.”
Robert L. Aviles, 38, of Montello was arrested July 3, 2022, at the Box Elder County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a f…
Two Elko County residents were hospitalized with Covid in the past week, with one of them listed in intensive care, according to the state’s website.
“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.
ELKO – A 17-year-old male drowned while kayaking near the north shore of South Fork Reservoir Thursday night, according to the Elko County She…