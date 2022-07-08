 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $519,000

Absolutely stunning home located in a highly desirable neighborhood. This gorgeous Merwin home features over 2200 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This beautiful home has an open concept layout that nicely brings the living room, kitchen and dining area together. Loaded with upgrades, it features 9 ft vaulted ceiling, 8 ft front door, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including an oversized refrigerator, a large walk-in pantry with an adorable barn door, touchless sink faucet, and a retractable pot filler over the stove. The main bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. The main bathroom is delightful and features split vanities, large soaker tub, and an oversized shower with both a shower head and a rain shower head. The backyard is private with a lovely covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. This like-new home is immaculate and turn key ready for you today!

