Best lot for Elko City views? I got you! Welcome to this 4 bed 3 bath nearly BRAND new home, with upgrades galore seller has extended the driveway to the side property line, also paved rv and boat parking on the side and back of the home. Fully fenced yard, and back patio cover, with a hot tub (THAT STAYS) There is 3 additional frost free spigots around the property. The garage is fully finished and has heating and air conditioning. FULLY landscaped with irrigation all around the property- and so much more! Don't forget to check out the views while you are there! You wont want to miss your opportunity to own this beautiful almost brand-new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000
