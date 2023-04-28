Practically brand new home on 10 acres. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just 16 miles north on Mountain City Hwy. Built by Beck Built Homes in 2021. This home features $7,623.00 in builder upgrades including stone veneer exterior, additional cabinetry, double wall oven, rain shower head in master bath, pull handles on drawers. In addition to granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, electric smooth top range, double wall oven, and refrigerator.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000
