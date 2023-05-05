Model: The Armargosa with Covered Patio. Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Close of Escrow is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note Refrigerator is no longer included.