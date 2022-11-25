4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $529,900

Advantages to 2 story homes?: Bigger back yard and a more spacious entertaining area to name a couple. Set up to keep your personal life upstairs, the main level is perfect for entertaining and everyday life. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, a large island and upgraded stainless steel appliances, but the best part of the kitchen is the butler's pantry, with additional cabinets and countertop space, and a stylish barn door to close it off. The great room also gives you access to your large back yard with oversized covered patio and includes a powder room for guests. The built-in living room fireplace is the icing on the cake! Upstairs you will live comfortably in your 4 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with the laundry room centrally located and additional family room area just for you! Located in Cambridge Estates Subdivision off of Celtic Way, this neighborhood provides you with the privacy of being off of the main roads, but the convenience of being near the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Annual Taxes are estimated. This home is under construction but close to completion, so we have provided you with photos of a previously built Stonegate model.