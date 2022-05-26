4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $546,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedrooms on the 2nd level, allowing for extra space in the backyard. The open layout includes a large kitchen, large walk-in pantry, and island open to the dining and great room. The second level has a 2nd family room and a large master suite with an impressive walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Also, a large front and back covered patio. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION, finishes have been chosen. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Photos are of the most recent Stonegate model.