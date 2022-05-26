Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedrooms on the 2nd level, allowing for extra space in the backyard. The open layout includes a large kitchen, large walk-in pantry, and island open to the dining and great room. The second level has a 2nd family room and a large master suite with an impressive walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Also, a large front and back covered patio. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION, finishes have been chosen. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Photos are of the most recent Stonegate model.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $546,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Monday, the family of 16-year-old Britney recalled how their lives changed after the death of their daughter and sister.
Multiple agencies and volunteers searched hundreds of miles by ground and air, totaling nearly 1,700 man-hours.
ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Spring Creek girl.
ELKO – Jurors found Bryce Dickey guilty of murder in the first degree and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 16-year Gabriell…
Troy B. Duncan, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for felony driving under the influence. Ba…
SPRING CREEK – Water recreation rentals are taking a hiatus this summer.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on felony charges eight times over the past two years has been sentenced to prison.
“We would like to encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of social media and how to avoid falling victim to these types of cases”
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said they saw him run a stop sign in what turned out to be a stolen Toyota SUV.