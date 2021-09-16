Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, double wall oven and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD. (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
Sept. 14Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a fe…
Statewide in Nevada, the number of new COVID cases has been rising over the past week, although test positivity rates are down