Welcome to 208 Palmers Court your dream home nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac. Walking up to this home you will notice the fully landscaped front yard and 3 car garage perfect for your vehicle/storage/toy needs with a golf course view! This home is where elegance and comfort converge seamlessly. This remarkable 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence boasts an inviting open floor plan that's perfect for both daily living and entertaining, The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops, over the stove you will notice the pot filler faucet. The gas fireplace in the living room is perfect for those cold winter nights, The primary bedroom has an on suite bathroom, soaker tub, large walk in shower, double vanity sinks and a walk in closet. The bonus room offers endless possibilities " a media room, home gym, or playroom, letting you tailor the space to your needs. Step outside to your own private oasis, where a fully fenced yard provides the perfect balance of privacy and outdoor enjoyment, this yard features an automatic sprinkler system. With its impeccable combination of design, location, and amenities, this home is an opportunity not to be missed