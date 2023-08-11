Discover luxury and comfort in this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single level home near the golf course. The well-appointed kitchen and dining area create a perfect space for entertaining. With RV parking and a 3-car garage, this home is a haven for car enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike. Unwind in the backyard, enjoying the manicured landscaping and outdoor kitchen. The prime location offers easy access to golfing and a variety of recreational activities. Make this exceptional property your own!