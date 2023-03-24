Amazing upgraded home located in Cambridge Estates in Elko, NV. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath house is loaded with custom builder upgrades at no additional cost to the buyer! Designed for open living and entertaining, enjoy a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertops space, massive 8'6" long island, large walk-in butler pantry, free standing AND wall oven. A luxury master suite with soaker tub and large walk-in shower, with double shower heads and bench, as well as an oversized walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. 9' tall ceilings with wood tongue and groove accents over the living room and entry. The massive bonus room above the garage includes multiple closets for storage and it's own full bathroom. This home was initially built for the builder and includes over $40,000 in free upgrades!