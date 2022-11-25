HUGE ATTACHED RV GARAGE bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,357 sf garage space! This executive home, is designed to optimize your entertaining space and functional living. The main level includes an extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island and is open to the dining room and great room maximizing your entertainment space with access to your back yard that includes an oversized covered back patio. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, an impressive master suite, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room option. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated. Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $699,900
