Model: The Overton ZH # OVZH -1 Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry way, living room, kitchen, dining, laundry and baths; vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. The home features an optional office or prep kitchen and a 22' X 8' standard covered patio. There is a $35 per year trail and sign maintenance fee. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note the refrigerator is no longer included.