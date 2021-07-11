4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $720,000

Roomy Hilltop Retreat: 4,438-square-foot home sits on 2.5 acres and boasts unobstructed, panoramic views of city lights, Ruby Mountain sunrises, spectacular sunsets, and stars. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Additionally, a separate dining area, a family room, bonus room, and sunroom on the main level. The second story has a home office and library. A fully finished basement features a spacious main room with numerous possibilities. This home is a custom design, created with open spaces that use natural light and provide views. Vaulted ceiling with skylights runs the full width of the house. This single-owner home upgraded significantly: a concrete roof, steel siding, premium gauge aluminum soffit, quartzite countertops, dual heater/ AC system,10-foot ceilings with transoms, wrap-around windows, and Trex porches to name a few. The kitchen offers plenty of countertop space, a double oven, and an island. There is a separate dining area, living room, reading/bonus room, and sunroom. The 21 feet of built-in cherry library bookshelves are a reader's dream. This home has so much to offer and we couldn't list every wonderful detail. You will have to see it in person to take it all in.