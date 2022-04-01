 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This executive home, is designed to optimize entertaining space and functional living. An extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island open to the dining and great room. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, a master suite that would impress any homebuyer, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room/deck option. Front and back covered patios included. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

