Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This executive home, is designed to optimize entertaining space and functional living. An extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island open to the dining and great room. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, a master suite that would impress any homebuyer, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room/deck option. Front and back covered patios included. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…
Westbound lanes closed
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident off Interstate 80 west of Carlin.
Property owners association also in the process of hiking fines and amending other rules
ELKO – A 16-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Eureka County ended Wednesday, but the Eureka County Sheriff is not saying whether he was f…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday morning at a hotel after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a crowbar.
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide Tuesday evening west of Carlin.
ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information to locate Naomi Irion
A suspect in the kidnapping of a Fernley woman has been taken into custody by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies.