 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $769,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $769,900

HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This home sits on an enlarged lot with a floorplan that is designed to optimize entertaining space and functional living. An extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island open to the dining and great room. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, a master suite that would impress any homebuyer, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room/deck option. Front and back covered patios included. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Photos are of the same model on a different lot. Estimated completion is Mid November. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada Day closures

Nevada Day closures

ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices.

Lithium Americas signs agreement with local tribe

Lithium Americas signs agreement with local tribe

Lithium Americas has agreed to build an 8,000 square foot community center for the tribe that includes a daycare, preschool, playground, cultural facility and communal greenhouse to support reclamation efforts and provide income for the tribe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News