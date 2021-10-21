Walk into this beautiful Lamoille Custom built home. Walk into large open space concept family room that has a featured Train set that wraps around the whole living room and dining room. This home offers 4 very spacious bedrooms 3 walk in closets, the forth bedroom is being used as the owner personal office. Three large bathrooms, the custom kitchen has a vintage electric range also includes a separate oven. 2 brand new electric water heaters. 1 is 40 gallons the 2nd one is 50 gallons. Sit out on either of the covered decks and enjoy the breath taking views of the Ruby Mountains and the Valley below. The attached garage can fit at least seven cars and if that isn't enough space, you have your Barn/Shop that is detached with 2400square feet with concrete flooring, 3 large roll up doors and plenty of work space or room for all your toys. This property also has a RV pad with Full hookups. This property is fully fenced and home is custom built with 11 1/2 cedar ship lap siding.
4 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $690,000
