Welcome to this one-of-a-kind custom built home. It sits on a sprawling 10 acres w/ stunning panoramic views you can see on the wrap around porch. Throughout the home you'll find LED can lights, LVp flooring & upgraded carpet. Custom kitchen offers 5x4 butcher block island, pull outs in cabinets & corner cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, huge pantry w/ electrical outlets & a R/O system for fresh water at your sink & fridge. The kitchen opens up to both the intimate dining room w/ amazing views & oversized living room w/ a slider to the concrete covered back patio. Relax & unwind in bed using the remote powered blinds to enjoy the views of the Rubies.The ensuite has double sinks, jetted tub, two separate shower head walk in & water closet. The spare bedrooms are spacious w/ two of them having walk-in closets. Head over to the Mud room that opens up into laundry. The laundry room has plenty of space to fold & hang also offering a laundry sink & an attached 1/2 bathroom. Attached to the house you have a 1,200SF garage then a detached 3486-SF 4 bay w/ a drive through shop. Also detached is a 1,009SF Bunkhouse & 1,099SF Loft. SEE LAST PHOTOS FOR MORE DETAIL!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A Wells-area parent announced he would take his unmasked children to school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, th…
ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Sunday evening after his pickup slammed into a parked travel trailer in a residential area.
Trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines had been scheduled to appoint five board members
When police arrived they found the suspect sitting on the porch with a gunshot wound to his right thigh
Thirteen were in the 20-49 age groups
ELKO – A 19-year-old Elko resident was arrested for domestic battery after his parents confronted him about his alcohol consumption, according…
ELKO – An Elko woman accused of strangling her adult daughter went on trial Thursday in Elko District Court.
ELKO – Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Elko County, bringing the total for the month so far to nine.