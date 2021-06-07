Pull up to this magnificent home. Such a grand entry. Livingroom has a wall of windows to capture the amazing views. Fully loaded wet bar for all your entertaining. Master bedroom has glass sitting area to nothing but mountain views. Extra large master bath with double sink areas, large soaker tub and very large walk in glass shower. Kitchen features porcelain cabinets, extra large island/ breakfast bar with attached seating. Built in refrigerator, trash compactor and again tons of windows to capture that view. Off the kitchen is another glass 4 seasons room to enjoy anytime of year. Walk down the grand staircase to the fully finished basement. Family room and 3 more bedrooms. Inground pool and exercise room that is used year round. Walk out to an amazing built in BBQ area and back yard with water wheel, fire pit and wonderful walk ways to the beautiful garden areas. Home is on a park like setting. Second home is 3 bedroom and 2 baths with large nice deck. Property is fully fenced and blacktopped. So much more than words can describe. Over 400 trees and has private well. You can do so much with this 43+ acres that is located outside of the association. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $1,300,000
