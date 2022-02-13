Move in ready! This beautiful home is situated on a fully fenced 1 acre parcel. It has been very well maintained over the years, it features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large windows and a skylight allowing the home to be filled with natural light. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar that opens to the living room making it great spot for entertaining. The dining area is large with a built in hutch around a window perfect for viewing the setting sun while eating dinner with the family. The master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet, the master bath is completed with double sinks, large counter space, a walk in shower and large garden tub. It has new carpet in the bedrooms, the hard wood flooring is in great condition; exterior windows, vinyl siding and metal roof are new within the last 3 years. Outside you'll find a workshop, enclosed storage shed and open storage area all constructed in a lean-to concept. This home is move in ready, act fast as it wont last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $229,900
