Great property on 4.73 acres! Amazing views of the Ruby Mountains, close to dining, shopping, and gas station. There are 4 bedrooms 2 baths, formal dining, kitchen has skylight, living room with pellet stove and family room on the main level which includes the master bedroom. This home is a modular with a basement that has a huge family room with pellet stove, bedroom, laundry room, and storage closet. Do not miss the opportunity to own this great home!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“No one is going to like it”
ELKO – “It’s a complicated issue.”
ELKO – Dozens of community members peacefully protested against the new mask mandate while another protest was taking place in Carson City on …
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday
State officials have yet to decide how other provisions within the CDC’s new recommendation will be implemented
Flood warning in Lamoille Canyon
Neither of Elko’s two largest retailers had signs posted Friday morning informing customers to wear masks
More flooding is possible Sunday
BAKER (AP) — On a remote stretch of highway near the Nevada-Utah border sits a restaurant that may seem out of place in a town like this.