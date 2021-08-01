 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000

Great property on 4.73 acres! Amazing views of the Ruby Mountains, close to dining, shopping, and gas station. There are 4 bedrooms 2 baths, formal dining, kitchen has skylight, living room with pellet stove and family room on the main level which includes the master bedroom. This home is a modular with a basement that has a huge family room with pellet stove, bedroom, laundry room, and storage closet. Do not miss the opportunity to own this great home!

