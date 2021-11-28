Pull up and turn around. Up close and beautiful views of the mountain. Walk in to a very cozy livingroom with pellet stove. Open concept to dining area. Kitchen has new refrigerator and had a gas stove. Sellers changed to electric so plumbed for propane. Home features 2 master bedrooms. Main level has 2 bedrooms, main full bath and master. Diningroom has door to back deck. Basement features large familyroom, office/craft room and another bedroom that sellers are using as master suite. Full bath with walk in shower. Back yard is fully fenced and has a shed. Chicken coop and chickens are negotiable. So much to see in this adorable home. Propane tank is owned.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000
