4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $295,000

Horse Property!!! This home offers 1647-SF, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It sits on 2.49 flat acres with a stunning view of the rubies. Backyard is fully fenced and back of property is fenced with 4 strand and a hot wire....HORSE READY! As soon as you enter the home you'll see the fresh paint throughout. The dining room is wrapped with windows with a view of the beautiful back yard. Kitchen is large with great counter space and movable island. The master bedroom has access to the back porch, large walk-in closet, and a remodeled bathroom. The master bathroom has a soaker tub, concrete counter tops, and tiled walk-in shower. The guest bathroom is also completely remodeled with modern tile and finishes. The yard of this home has a deck, huge concrete patio, sprinkler/drip system, trees, grass, and fresh bark. A perk of this home is the central air, newer windows, newer water heater and new dishwasher.