As you enter the home, you have a split entry way. On the main level, a spacious living room, with large windows for natural lighting. The dining area and kitchen are directly off the living area. Down the hallway you have the master bedroom with his and her closets. Master bathroom with shower and bath. Two additional bedrooms with great space and a second full bathroom. Downstairs you have an additional bedroom, that also provides fantastic natural lighting. Laundry room with great shelving, off the laundry room is a bonus bedroom (no egress) this room is plumbed for an additional bathroom. Off the laundry room you can access the attached garage, with an abundance of storage and shelving! Home is ALL ELECTRIC- no propane costs!! Outside you have a large back yard, upper patio to sit and enjoy your morning coffee and the view of the Ruby Mountains. There are also several fruit trees planted around the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body was found last week by a hunter
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney …
ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police tracked down a vehicle used in the crimes.
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.