4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $300,000

As you enter the home, you have a split entry way. On the main level, a spacious living room, with large windows for natural lighting. The dining area and kitchen are directly off the living area. Down the hallway you have the master bedroom with his and her closets. Master bathroom with shower and bath. Two additional bedrooms with great space and a second full bathroom. Downstairs you have an additional bedroom, that also provides fantastic natural lighting. Laundry room with great shelving, off the laundry room is a bonus bedroom (no egress) this room is plumbed for an additional bathroom. Off the laundry room you can access the attached garage, with an abundance of storage and shelving! Home is ALL ELECTRIC- no propane costs!! Outside you have a large back yard, upper patio to sit and enjoy your morning coffee and the view of the Ruby Mountains. There are also several fruit trees planted around the home.

