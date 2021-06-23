Welcome to 553 Trentwood Dr. This beautiful newer construction home is 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms and is move in ready, it sits on 2.6 acres. This single level home was built in 2016 and features a beautiful white kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. This home has an outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining summer gatherings with its large, low maintenance treks deck right off of the kitchen. It features great RV parking and room for a shop! This home is ready for you to make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.
ELKO – A man who fired several shots at a Nevada Department of Transportation employee on June 16 may have been involved in a Northern Califor…
The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada sheriffs were recognized Sunday for their special role in government, as a crowd of a few hundred people gathered i…
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – A man was arrested on a burglary charge after the Elko Police Department responded to an alarm shortly after midnight on Saturday.
“This is still an active investigation,” McLaughlin said
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters continue to get the upper hand on blazes almost as quickly as they break out.