WELCOME HOME to this very well maintained/like new home (2017) with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in a quiet neighborhood with Cul de Sac at the end of the street. Exterior is all stucco. A large portion of the 2.31 Acres has been cleared and is partially fenced and includes a dog run. Plenty of room to build a shop and to park RV, boat or whatever your heart desires. Views of the Ruby Mountains as well as the valley. Large insulated garage. Central air for cooling and heating home. Thermostat can be controlled with smart phone. Schedule a showing with showing time today. Easy to show. All offers will be reviewed on Friday, May 14 at 2:00 PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $315,000
