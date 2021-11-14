This home is not one to miss! 709 Westcott Drive sits on 2.11 acres in stunning Spring Creek! The kitchen has been remodeled and includes all of the stainless steel appliances. The flooring has been replaced and is in excellent condition! Relax outside on the deck, back patio, or under the covered patio overlooking the home's clean-cut grassy landscaping with a beautiful view of the Rubies. Too cold to sit outside? The home features two large windows in the living room that are directly facing the mountains; perfect for cozying up on the couch with loved ones. The home comes with two sheds lined up next to the fully fenced back yard and provides plenty of space for extra storage. The downstairs living space is fully carpeted and has a sliding back door that leads out to the back yard. The home has a designated parking space for an RV or boat! Relocation Addendums Apply.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $329,900
