Welcome home to 878 Blue Jay Drive in Spring Creek! This 4/2 Beck home was built in 2017, and has only had one owner, and they have taken very good care of the home! This popular floor plan offers 4 handsomely sized bedrooms, laid out in a split floor plan. All rooms have walk-in closets with built-in organizers. There is also a generous laundry room, and pantry, and plenty of closets for storage. The insulated 3 car garage is wonderful with room for everything you'd need to store! The yard is fenced for pets. The 1.19 acres is nestled up away from the road, giving privacy and space! Come see all this beautiful home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $330,000
