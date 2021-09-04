Welcome to 391 Edgebrook Drive in Spring Creek this beautiful home overlooks the golf course and sits on 1 acre, this home has a fully fenced yard with an automatic gate for easy entry. This a perfect outdoor oasis it features mature landscaping, a garden with a greenhouse, a chicken coop with its very own hen den, the 8 x 12 shed is great for storage also featured is an elevated playhouse. As you walk into this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home upstairs you can enjoy a built in electric fireplace with a beautiful mountain view for those cold winter days. Enjoy cooking in this remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops that leads to the outdoor deck great for sunset views. Downstairs enjoy this one of a kind mancave that is a great place for entertaining it features a built bar, hand crafted wood walls and a pellet stove to keep it warm in the winter, from the mancave you can walk out to the screened in, cobblestone porch your guest will love.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $332,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Fatal collision near Winnemucca
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who wasn’t a fan of R. Kelly ended up getting exposed to a sexually transmitted disease after he enticed her to join him on the road, she testified on Tuesday at the R&B entertainer’s sex-trafficking trial.
ELKO – An earthquake near Wells was felt as far west as Battle Mountain on Tuesday morning.
ELKO – A former Elko County schools superintendent is stepping into his old office again.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 13
Aug. 31