4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $332,900

Welcome to 391 Edgebrook Drive in Spring Creek this beautiful home overlooks the golf course and sits on 1 acre, this home has a fully fenced yard with an automatic gate for easy entry. This a perfect outdoor oasis it features mature landscaping, a garden with a greenhouse, a chicken coop with its very own hen den, the 8 x 12 shed is great for storage also featured is an elevated playhouse. As you walk into this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home upstairs you can enjoy a built in electric fireplace with a beautiful mountain view for those cold winter days. Enjoy cooking in this remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops that leads to the outdoor deck great for sunset views. Downstairs enjoy this one of a kind mancave that is a great place for entertaining it features a built bar, hand crafted wood walls and a pellet stove to keep it warm in the winter, from the mancave you can walk out to the screened in, cobblestone porch your guest will love.