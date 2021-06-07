This nearly new home is the Oak Premier floorplan which features 4 bedrooms all on one level, split bedroom floorplan, large open main living space and a triple car garage! Situated on a hilltop, this home has a cute front porch area and welcomes you into a formal entry. The living area has vaulted ceilings, dark wood flooring, and a pellet stove to keep you cozy all winter long. The large kitchen boasts white cabinetry with complimentary granite countertops and upgraded backsplash. All stainless steel appliances stay! The Master suite is in it's own wing of the home and offers tray ceilings, a bay window, large walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom with a jetted tub. All 3 guest bedrooms are great sizes and you have a separate laundry room for added convenience. The 3 car garage has plenty of room for cars, tools & toys! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $335,000
