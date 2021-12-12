4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $344,000

Beautiful back views of the Ruby Mountains enjoyed from the master, living, dining and kitchen! Kitchen complete with granite counter tops, gas stove, lots of counter space, bar and enlarged pantry. Master bedroom has a seperate entrance to back yard, seperate shower, jetted tub, dual sicks and walk in closet. Fenced for horses this home sits on just over 2 acres. Home is move in ready with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, pellet stove, massive garage and very unique, functional floor plan...This is a must see now!