4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $350,000

Welcome home! 247 Blakeland Dr. was built by Arnold Beck Construction in 2017, and has been very well cared for! This 4 bedroom 2 bath, is a split floor plan that offers 1852 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the 10ft vaulted ceilings in the Living area, and generous rooms that will give more than enough space for everyone in the family to sprawl out! Out back in the fenced yard, with a wonderful view is where many summer nights can be spent. There is plenty of room for RV or Boat parking. Come view this charming home today!

