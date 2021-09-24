Welcome home! 247 Blakeland Dr. was built by Arnold Beck Construction in 2017, and has been very well cared for! This 4 bedroom 2 bath, is a split floor plan that offers 1852 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the 10ft vaulted ceilings in the Living area, and generous rooms that will give more than enough space for everyone in the family to sprawl out! Out back in the fenced yard, with a wonderful view is where many summer nights can be spent. There is plenty of room for RV or Boat parking. Come view this charming home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.