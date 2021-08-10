4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $350,000

This home has a large drive thru driveway that gets you to the invitiing covered front porch. This large home has a very open plan living room, dining and kitchen inside the front door. Large picture windows make for a very inviting space. All kitchen appliances stay. Off the kitchen on one side of the home is the sitting area with wood stove, a half bath and laundry room with access to the outside of the home. On the other side you have 3 bedrooms including the master with 2 full bathrooms. Main floor bathroom flooring will be completed to match rest of hallway. Downstairs has SO much storage off the main hallway. All doored off. A large living/tv room, the projector and screen stay. There is another large bedroom with a newly installed window for egress and another doored off workshop with lots of storage and another egress window so could also be a 5th bedroom. There is a large sun room off the kitchen perfect for growing plants and enjoying the winter sun. The garden area in the back has vegetable starts including asparagus, raspberries and strawberries. Close to T-Box 15 of the golf course. This home is ready for you to make it all you can imagine it to be.