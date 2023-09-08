Seller is offering $5,000 to BUYER towards Rate Buy Down or Closing Costs with an acceptable offer!!! This fantastic home is ready for you and your horses. The back part of the parcel is fenced, and you have a fenced yard to keep your furry friends in. Walk into the inside and enjoy cooking in the beautiful kitchen surrounded by Hickory cabinets and granite countertops. Large tile in your kitchen and bathrooms will make cleaning a breeze. In the warm summer days, you have central air to keep you cool and ceiling fans throughout the home. The marvelous Ruby Mountains are just minutes away from your front door. Relax and feel like you're in paradise on your large covered lighted patio ready for entertaining. There's plenty of room for all of your toys in your giant 3 car garage. Create a paradise with landscaping you've always dreamed of. Caddoa Drive is a quiet street, most of the traffic on it is who lives there! This like new 4-bedroom home is waiting for you to call it yours!