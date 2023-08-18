Pull your car into the enormous 3 car garage on 941 Caddoa Drive. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful kitchen surrounded by Hickory cabinets and granite countertops. Large tile in your kitchen and bathrooms will make cleaning a breeze. In the warm summer days you have central air to keep you cool and ceiling fans throughout the home. The marvelous Ruby Mountains are just minutes away from your front door. Relax and feel like you're in paradise on your large covered lighted patio. There's plenty of room for your horses or other critters in the fenced back area. Caddoa Drive is a quiet street, most of the traffic on it is who lives there! This like new 4-bedroom home is waiting for you to call it yours! Professional pictures coming tomorrow!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000
-
- Updated
