4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000

Drive up to this awesome property and see everything it has to offer. Outside of the association. Completely fenced on 3 sides. Fenced for any type of critter you have. Seller had horses, goats and a cow. Property offers a 250 X 150 arena and a round pen that is 40 ft. in diameter. Back is on automatic sprinklers and front is on manual drip for the fruit cocktail tree and the multi apple tree. Barn features a tack room and also a room that has been finished off. 220 amp power to barn. Black top/asphalt horse shoe drive way. Now for the interior. Walk into a beautiful foyer with cozy wood stove for those chilly evenings. Very open dining, kitchen and livingroom. Entire home has been painted. Master bath and main bath have been completely remodeled. Split bedroom floor plan. Home is move in ready. What doesn't stay: refrigerator, fire pit, exterior propane heater, microwave and horse panels. Agent is related to seller.