 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

4.60 acres with views of the Ruby Mountains. Open the front door into a welcoming entry. Beautiful stone floors thru most of the main area. Plenty of privacy in the main bedroom/bath which takes up the entire upstairs. Roomy kitchen, loads of storage throughout home. Two 2 car garages offers plenty of parking and working area. Green house needs new plastic cover. The only thing to complete this house is someone to make it their home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News