4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $385,000

This 4 bed 2 bath home, offers so much space inside and out. The master bedroom is on the opposite end of the home, a nice sized living and dining room area right by the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining! There is wiring in the house for inside and outside speakers (Current speakers seller will be taking). The oversized garage has great amount of space for all your toys AND will fit your vehicles. Back acreage has a big fence perfect for animals, house is stucco making it easy to maintain, front porch area has lighting and is covered perfect to enjoy those evenings outside! Flooring was just replaced in living room.

