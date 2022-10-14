 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000

Perfectly set in the quietest Cul-de-sac, this Spring Creek beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by large open windows allowing natural light to flood in. A spacious dining area flows effortlessly into the kitchen, where you'll be met with a breathtaking contemporary theme, complete with granite counter tops. The main bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a walk-in closet. Attached to the bedroom is a large private bathroom with granite counters, and a beautifully tiled jetted tub and separate shower making this entire bathroom an owner's retreat! On the other side of the home, you will find THREE more bedrooms along with another full bathroom. You'll enjoy the back patio both morning and night, so bring your coffee, and make this house your home! Fridge is not included in sale of the home.

