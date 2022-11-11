Welcome to this beautiful like new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home! As you walk in you have a nice open concept that feature vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boast stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, and soft close cabinetry. Nice sized laundry room. Not one, but two linen closets in the hall for extra storage. Huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Three car garage. Sprinkler system in the backyard for ideal lawn maintenance and plenty of room for entertainment. All situated right off the Spring Creek golf course. Come and take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $390,000
