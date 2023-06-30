Pull your car into the enormous 3 car garage on 941 Caddoa Drive. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful kitchen surrounded by Hickory cabinets and granite countertops. Large tile in your kitchen and bathrooms will make cleaning a breeze. In the warm summer days you have central air to keep you cool and ceiling fans throughout the home. The marvelous Ruby Mountains are just minutes away from your front door. Relax and feel like you're in paradise on your large covered lighted patio. There's plenty of room for your horses or other critters in the fenced back area. Caddoa Drive is a quiet street, most of the traffic on it is who lives there! This like new 4-bedroom home is waiting for you to call it yours! Professional pictures coming tomorrow!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nevada's infestations may stay around for years to come. High densities of crickets can last for up to 21 years.
ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man at a West Bullion Road residence on Tuesday evening.
A man who claimed he was beaten up by two coworkers was jailed Sunday morning on charges of attacking them back, leaving a bloody mess at a do…
ELKO – An Elko girl who was reported missing has been safely reunited with her family, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Their lithium extraction process is less expensive than some other processes, and does not involve the expense of building a sulfur combustion plant