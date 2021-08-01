4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $398,000

One-of-a-kind custom home. This beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in Spring Creek on the golf course fairway. A quiet serene location. The master bedroom, great room with full bathroom, and laundry room are on the main level. The kitchen features a double oven, tile countertops, an electric stovetop, and a walk-in pantry. The home has a dining room and a formal dining room. The laundry room has a sink. The large living room has a pellet stove. The master bedroom is located on the main level of the home and has double sinks and two walk-in closets. The upper level contains 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The home has new light fixtures and hot water circulating heat. Hurry and take a look at this great home. and laundry room on the main level.