4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $399,980

Curb appeal! This home is a one of a kind home built by Lone Ranger. Covered front porch is perfect to enjoy the Ruby Mountain views. Once you enter this home you are greeted by tray ceilings, arched entries that seperate the areas of the open kitchen, dining and living. Master bedroom is on the main level with walk in closet, large bathroom with sperate shower stall and tub. Laundry just off the garage has laundry sink. Half bath conveniently located a lovely sun room or set it up for an office. Three bedrooms, loft area and large full bath is upstairs...Don't miss the laundry chute! Unfinished walk out basement has room to fill any needs! Storage shed, paved driveway and new roof! View More