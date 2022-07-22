Welcome to this gorgeous 4-bed, 2-bath Beck Built home! Built in 2017 this home has been well loved and is ready for it's new owners. You are welcomed in by the large living room with tall vaulted ceilings. This is an open floorplan with living room, kitchen and formal dining room. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On one side of the home you have the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and the spacious master bath containing a 6ft tub/shower combo and a double sink vanity. On the other side of the home you will find 3 additional bedrooms and the second bathroom. This home has a 2 car garage spacious enough for your vehicles and toys! Take a step out back to enjoy the patio and wire fenced backyard. Sit out year round and enjoy the breathtaking views of the Spring Creek Valley and Golf Course.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $400,000
