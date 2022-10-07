 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $415,000

This gorgeous home was built in 2020 and still looks brand new. It is well appointed with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers and tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths. It also comes with central a/c, vaulted ceilings, and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The backyard was made for entertaining with a patio off of the slider and grass with a sprinkler system for easy maintenance. It is right off of the Spring Creek golf course and has spectacular views of the mountains.

