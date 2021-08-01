Well maintained 1941-SF Beck built home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home sits on a hill offering beautiful views of the Rubies and the valley. The circle drive brings you up to the 30x36 shop and the over sized 2 car garage. Before you enter the home you'll see a perfect covered sitting area facing the Rubies ready for these summer nights. When you enter the home you'll see the open floor plan with a sitting area and living room. The kitchen has tons of counter/cabinet space, an island that can seat up to 5 people and a huge pantry. Off the kitchen you have 3 spare bedrooms and a guest bath. The master suite is huge with trayed ceilings, a view of the rubies in the bedroom and a view in the walk in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks and a walk-in shower. This home has it all call for a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“No one is going to like it”
ELKO – “It’s a complicated issue.”
ELKO – Dozens of community members peacefully protested against the new mask mandate while another protest was taking place in Carson City on …
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday
State officials have yet to decide how other provisions within the CDC’s new recommendation will be implemented
Flood warning in Lamoille Canyon
Neither of Elko’s two largest retailers had signs posted Friday morning informing customers to wear masks
More flooding is possible Sunday
BAKER (AP) — On a remote stretch of highway near the Nevada-Utah border sits a restaurant that may seem out of place in a town like this.