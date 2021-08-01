4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $420,000

Well maintained 1941-SF Beck built home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home sits on a hill offering beautiful views of the Rubies and the valley. The circle drive brings you up to the 30x36 shop and the over sized 2 car garage. Before you enter the home you'll see a perfect covered sitting area facing the Rubies ready for these summer nights. When you enter the home you'll see the open floor plan with a sitting area and living room. The kitchen has tons of counter/cabinet space, an island that can seat up to 5 people and a huge pantry. Off the kitchen you have 3 spare bedrooms and a guest bath. The master suite is huge with trayed ceilings, a view of the rubies in the bedroom and a view in the walk in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks and a walk-in shower. This home has it all call for a showing today!