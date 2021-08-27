4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $430,000

Model: The Amargosa with covered patio. Status -Drywall Stage. Estimated Close of Escrow date October 22, 2021. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.