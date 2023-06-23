Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMay 23Jeran Anthony Johnson, 50, pleaded no contest to battery on a protected person, was given a suspended s…

Sheriff: Elko girl, 15, is missing

Sheriff: Elko girl, 15, is missing

"We are asking for the community to help in our efforts to return her to her family that is very worried about her, and really wants her to co…