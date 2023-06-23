Welcome to 249 Oakshire Drive, built in 2019! Home is very well maintained! Each room is great in size with spacious closets & built in shelving. The master bedroom features tall ceilings giving it an extra spacious feel, large walk in closet with tons of shelving. The master bathroom features his and her sinks, extra lighting in shower with beautiful tile walls & granite counter tops. Home has a split floor plan, giving each room their own privacy. Sit and relax in the spacious living area flowing right into the large open kitchen with beautiful dark cabinets and granite counter tops! These colors look amazing. Long kitchen counters with a great breakfast bar and large pantry for all your storage needs. Kitchen has natural lighting from the dining room double doors. Home sits on a flat 1.01 acre lot, out the double doors is a great covered patio for hosting those summer gatherings! The property has recently been brush hogged, home professionally cleaned and ready for a new homeowner!