The Amargosa w Covered Patio Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body was found last week by a hunter
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.
ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
Over the weekend, law enforcement officers conducted numerous interviews related to these events
ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney …
Oct. 22