4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft close cabinets and drawers, double oven, propane cooktop, kitchen island, pantry, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry, and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, and water softener. The home has surround sound in the living room, garage, and exterior of the home. The front and backyard are partially landscaped with lawn and trees. The covered patio and trampoline stay with the home. Call today to view this beautiful home in person. Interior photos are from when the home was originally listed in 2019. Seller is related to listing agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bail on the charges Mendive has been arrested on this year adds up to $48,205
ELKO – A 4-year-old girl who was abducted from Burley, Idaho, was located early Wednesday morning in Elko, according to Idaho officials.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man arrested for disturbing the peace at an Elko casino had to be hog-tied by police officers but was still able to kick…
"It will have the style of 'Caddyshack,' keeping it fun and colorful" while preserving the clean, neutral tones of the interior
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday after police recognized him from surveillance footage of several guns being stolen from C-A-L Ranch.
ELKO – A West Wendover woman who was arrested at one casino for assault with a deadly weapon has been arrested again at another casino for fai…
Joseph M. Berumen, 62, of Reno was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer endange…
Could be headed to Boise or Arizona
ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed in Elko this week on a robbery charge after allegedly threatening a Walmart clerk in order to obtain a pair of A…
ELKO – The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Elko County since the pandemic began topped 9,000 this week, but numbers continue to tr…