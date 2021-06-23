Amazing Views! This 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home is move in ready, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. property is fully landscaped with a dog run fully fenced backyard with great outdoor space for all your summer bbq's. Don't wait to schedule your showing this home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.
The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.
ELKO – A man who fired several shots at a Nevada Department of Transportation employee on June 16 may have been involved in a Northern Califor…
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada sheriffs were recognized Sunday for their special role in government, as a crowd of a few hundred people gathered i…
ELKO – A man was arrested on a burglary charge after the Elko Police Department responded to an alarm shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
“This is still an active investigation,” McLaughlin said
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters continue to get the upper hand on blazes almost as quickly as they break out.