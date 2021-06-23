 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000

Amazing Views! This 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home is move in ready, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. property is fully landscaped with a dog run fully fenced backyard with great outdoor space for all your summer bbq's. Don't wait to schedule your showing this home will not last long!

